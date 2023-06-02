Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) results declared

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) results have been declared today. Skill Development and Technical Education Minister Priti Ranjan Ghadai formally announced the results.

The candidates can download their rank card from official website http://ojee.nic.in

List of official websites

Odishajee.com

ojee.nic.in

OJEE 2023 was conducted on May 8, 9, 11, 12, and 15 for various diploma, bachelor’s, and master’s programs. All candidates were allotted different dates, timings, and venues as per the subjects chosen by them. To check the result, candidates should be ready with their roll number and password or date of birth.

Here is how to download scorecards

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to any of the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Download Rank card- OJEE 2023’

Step 3: Then in the next step, candidates will have to enter the application number and date of birth

Step 4: Post submitting the details, the result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on it and take its printout

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) is a state-government centralized entrance exam held for admission of eligible candidates to various institutions in Odisha. Every year, OJEE is conducted by the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board (OJEEB) in a Computer-Based mode.