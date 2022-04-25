Odisha & Jharkhand Officials Discuss Issues Pertaining To Subarnarekha Multipurpose Project

Bhubaneswar: The 11th Executive Committee Meeting on Galudih Joint Project was held today in the Conference Hall of Department of Water Resources, Odisha to discuss Issues pertaining to Subarnarekha Multipurpose Project.

Smt. Anu Garg, Additional Chief Secretary, DoWR, Govt of Odisha, and Prashant Kumar, Secretary, Water Resources Department, Jharkhand led the delegations of Govt. of Odisha and Jharkhand respectively.

The programme and progress of the Galudih Joint Works were reviewed based on the Tripartite agreement on Subarnarekha Multipurpose Project. Some of the issues on which discussions took place include:

The Government of Jharkhand was requested for Impounding of water level up to FRL i.e, RL192.00m of Chandil Dam for Odisha to get its share of water during Rabi season. It will further asset in moderating Floods in Subarnarekha River and benefit flood-prone areas in Balasore District.

The Government of Jharkhand was also requested for the Resumption of construction activities of the ‘ Icha’ Dam so that both Rabi & Kharif irrigation in command of the Subarnarekha Irrigation Project can be stabilised.