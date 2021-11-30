Odisha Issues Unlock Guidelines For December; Night Curfew To Continue

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Tuesday issued extended graded unlocking measures for the month of December.

In the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic and to stop the spread of the deadly virus restrictions have been issued in the celebration of Zero Night on Dec 31st, 2021, and 1st January 2022.

As per the notification issued by the Special Relief Commissioner, the restrictions mentioned in the guidelines will remain in force from 5 AM of December 1 till 5 AM of January 1, 2022.

Meanwhile, ‘Night curfew’ will continue in all urban areas of the State from 10 PM to 5 AM every day. Similarly, there will be no weekend shutdown in Odisha.

As per the guideline, the congregation in pubic places including hotels, restaurants, clubs, parks, convention halls, Kalyan mandaps, etc. for zero Night Celebration/ Welcome to New Year or similar other function on 31st December 2021 and 1st January 2022 shall remain prohibited throughout the State.

Similarly, picnics at public places have been prohibited. No community feast in public places shall be allowed on the occasion of Zero Night Celebration/ Welcome to New Year/ similar function on the eve of New Year, the guideline also said.

The people are advised to celebrate such functions at home premises avoiding mass gatherings and adhering to the Covid 19 safety protocols such as physical distancing, use of face mask, and hand washing.

Moreover, people have been advised to use permitted green crackers during this celebration with utmost safety and caution and not to use them in public places as per the order issued earlier by the Court.