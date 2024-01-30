Odisha issues revised guidelines for cash awards to sportspersons & coaches

Bhubaneswar: The Government in Sports and Youth Services Department has revised the guidelines for extending cash awards to sportspersons and coaches, including the para and differently-abled sportspersons for winning medals in national and international sports competitions.

As per the revised guidelines, the quantum of cash awards shall be a maximum of up to ₹ 9.00 Crore in the lifetime of a sportsperson.

If a sportsperson achieves more than one medal in an event/ competition she/ he shall be eligible to get the cash award only for the highest medal secured in that competition. If a sportsperson person wins multiple highest positions (gold medals/ 1st position) in the same sports competition she/ he shall be eligible to be sanctioned with a cash award for the number of highest positions won (gold medals/ 1st position).



If a sportsperson wins a lower position/ medal in a sports event than the previous year, in the same competition, she/ he shall not be eligible for any cash award for the subsequent year for her/ his performance.