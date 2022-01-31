Odisha Issues Notification To Provide Subsidy To Electric Vehicle Buyers

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Monday notified that buyers of Electric Vehicles (EVs) will receive subsidies under the Odisha Electric Vehicle Policy-2021, up to 31st December 2025.

According to the notification issued by the Odisha Commerce & Transport Department, the subsidy amount will be credited to the bank account of the beneficiaries by the concerned RTO where the vehicle is registered/will be registered.

As per the notification, the maximum amount of subsidy for buying two-wheelers will be Rs. 5000. For three-wheeler EVs, the buyers will receive a subsidy of Rs.10,000, and for four-wheelers Rs. 50,000. The subsidy will be applicable with effect from 1st September 2021.

The Transport Commissioner with the help of NIC/OCAC will develop a dedicated Portal to monitor all information relating to EV sales, crediting of purchase incentives, subsidy on loans for the purchase of EV, etc.

On the advice of NITI Aayog, Odisha Govt has published the Odisha Electric Vehicle Policy, 2021 in order to encourage faster adoption of Electric Vehicles in the State.

Under the policy guideline, the State Government has proposed to extend a lot of incentives for the purchasers, manufacturers of EVs, Batteries, and Charging stations which are to be extended by different Stake Holder Departments.

As the first step, the Odisha C&T Dept has exempted the registration fees and Motor Vehicle Taxes for all categories of Electric Vehicles.