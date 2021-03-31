Odisha Issues Notification For 15% Reservation Of Govt School Students In Medical, Engg Colleges

Bhubaneswar: The State government on Wednesday issued a notification for implementation of the new quota system which includes 15% reservation for students of government high schools in admission to medical, engineering courses from 2021-22.

In the notification, Odisha Skill Development and Technical Education Department said that ” It has come to notice that the students studying in Government High Schools are found to be at a disadvantageous position compared to their counterparts in private schools while appearing in entrance examinations like NEET and JEE for their career growth, as they do not have the access, nor the economic capacity to avail coaching for Medical and Engineering entrance examination for which the success rate in the said entrance examinations is not proportionate to their number.”

“In order to remove the inequalities and to facilitate entry of students of Government High schools in Engineering and Medical Courses of the State, a High-Power Committee was constituted under the Chairmanship of Hon’ble Dr Justice AK Mishra, retired Judge of Orissa High Court to make necessary recommendation regarding reservation of seats for the students of Government High Schools in the Engineering and Medical Courses of the State.

The High-Power Committee so constituted have submitted its report to the State Government with following recommendations:

1. 15% reservation in favour of the students of Government High Schools in the admission to Medical/Technical Education courses of the State be extended.

2. Such reservation is to be operated horizontally, covering all vertical reservation as well as general unreserved groups.

3. The Government can issue Notification in exercise of power under Section-9 of the Odisha Professional Education Institutions (Regulation of Admission and Fixation of Fee) Act, 2007 to give effect to the above.”

” Now, therefore, In exercise of the power conferred by sub-section (1) of Section-9 of the Odisha Professional Educational Institutions (Regulation of Admission and Fixation of Fee) Act, 2007 (Odisha Act 4 of 2007) and having regard to the recommendation of the High-power Committee, the State Government do hereby direct that 15% of seats in Medical and Engineering Colleges of the State shall be reserved for the students who have passed the 10th Board Examination under the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha from Government High Schools and also have passed the 12th Board Examination under the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, from any Government Higher Secondary School/Government Junior College and such reservations shall be horizontal covering all vertical reservations as well as Unreserved Group,” the notification read.