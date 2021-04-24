Odisha Issues Modalities To Meet Demand Of Oxygen Cylinders In Covid Care Facilities

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government on Saturday issued modalities to be adopted for meeting the demand for Oxygen cylinders in Dedicated Covid Health Centres (DCHC), Dedicated Covid Hospitals (DCH), and Covid Care Centres (CCCs) in the state.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) PK Mohapatra, in a letter to all Collectors, Municipal Commissioners, Medical Superintendents of Government Medical Colleges and CDM & PHOs, informed about the modalities for meeting the demand of Oxygen Cylinders.

Following are the modalities to be worked out to meet the demand for Oxygen cylinders in the DCHCs, DCH, and CCCs:-

The Drugs Inspector of the district shall ensure timely dispatch of the empty cylinders to the assigned fillers and inform his counterpart at which the filler is stationed for timely filling of the cylinders

The Drugs Inspector shall identify a collection point for 3 to 4 CCCs in consultation with the Medical Superintendents/ CDM & PHOs and assign transport vehicles to each collection point

The Medical Superintendents/ CDM & PHOs shall engage vehicles, for transportation of the Oxygen cylinders by utilizing existing vehicles or by hiring private vehicles following financial guidelines. The details of these vehicles must be shared with the local Drugs Inspector for GPS tagging

The hiring charges can be met from Public Health Response Funds or any other suitable head from which transportation charges towards COVID-19 management are being currently met.

The Health ACS further requested the authorities concerned to implement the above modalities and report compliance.