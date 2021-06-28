Odisha Issues Guidelines To Conduct Of Online Exam For UG/PG Final Year/Semester Students

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government Monday issued guidelines for the conduct of online examination of Under Graduate (UG) and Post Graduate (PG) final exams in the wake of the COVID-19 situation in the state.

The final year or final semester examinations will be held in July or August in online mode for the 2020-21 academic year and the result will be published in August or September, notification issued by the Higher Education Department said.

All Back Paper examinations will be held in online mode by the end of July or August for these students as well as already passed out students, the notification stated.

The date of examination will be decided by the concerned Universities/ Autonomous Colleges and students can appear for the said online examination from their home or any place suitable to them. They can also appear for the said online examination from any nearby degree college as per their convenience, the notification read.

The process/modalities of online examination will be intimated to the students by the concerned universities or autonomous colleges. Interactive doubt clearing classes will be conducted in online mode from mid-July to the end of July 2021.

To ensure smooth conduct of the online examination. university and college teachers shall be assigned mentoring duty for a group of students. These mentor-teachers shall constantly talk to their mentee-students through telephone or in any other mode and prepare the students for online examination.

The list of mentor teachers must be uploaded to the university or college website by June 30. The decision regarding the examination for the other students will be decided later, it further read.