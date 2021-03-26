Odisha Issues Guidelines For Utkala Dibasa Observance

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government today issued guidelines for observance of Utkala Dibasa and related activities on April 1.

Guidelines:

a) Large congregation for celebration of Utkala Dibasa and associated cultural programmes shall not be allowed throughout the state.

b) The official meeting/celebration of Utkala Dibasa shall be carried out with a maximum of 200 participants. COVID-19 safety protocols like social distancing, use of masks, use of soap and water/ sanitizers shall be strictly adhered to. Other activities during the day shall be avoided.

c) Other organizations and private institutions willing to observe Utkala Dibasa shall take prior approval from the local administration.