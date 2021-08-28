Odisha Issues Guidelines For Special Covid Vaccination Campaign For Teachers, School Staff

Bhubaneswar: In a bid to launch the launch of a special Covid vaccination campaign for teachers and non-teaching staff of schools across the state, the Odisha government has released a set of guidelines on Saturday.

In a letter to Collectors of all districts, Commissioners in Municipal Corporations, CDMs, and PHOs, the State Health Department has asked the respective authorities to vaccinate teachers and non-teaching staff of all government and private schools, their family members, and the beneficiaries due for the second dose.

Keeping in view of the recent Central government guidelines to vaccinate most of the teachers by Teacher’s Day (September 5), the Odisha government has asked the authorities on the ground to prioritise their vaccination to meet the target.

As part of the special vaccination campaign, the government has laid out the following protocols for necessary monitoring and follow-up action.

The vaccination status of teachers and non-teaching staff of schools (Govt. & Private) Block /Urban area wise shall be compiled at the district level. The above database shall be triangulated with Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE+) database to know the vaccination status and due beneficiaries. The triangulation exercise will help in estimation of beneficiary load for special vaccination campaign and efficient micro-planning at district /block level. The micro-planning for special campaign shall be jointly prepared by the CDM & PHO and District Education Officer. Special COVID vaccination sessions shall be conducted at block /urban level for teachers and non-teaching staff of schools.

ACS, Health Department has also urged the executing authorities at the district, corporation levels to improve the pace of Covid-19 vaccination in order to achieve the desired daily target of 3.5 lakh inoculations as the Centre has also doubled the monthly vaccine allocation to states.