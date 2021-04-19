Odisha Issues Fresh Guidelines To Curb Spread Of COVID-19; Deets Inside

Bhubaneswar: In the interest of public health and containment of spread of Covid-19, Odisha Government on Monday announced weekend shutdown i.e. on Saturday and Sunday in all urban areas of the State from 9 PM of April 24.

The Office of the Special Relief Commissioner, Odisha has issued an order, regarding partial modification to earlier orders, imposing fresh guidelines and restrictions in the state to keep COVID-19 infection at bay.

While the night curfew will continue to be imposed in the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Bolangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Nowrangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri from 6 PM to 5 AM every day., the same will continue to be in force in all urban areas of other districts of the state, from 9 PM to 5 AM from, the SRC said.

During the night curfew, restrictions shall not apply to the following :

District and Municipal Administration/ Police/ Government Officials on duty

Doctors, Medical/ paramedical Staff (Govt. & private)

All Emergency Services and Utilities such as Electricity, Telecom, Water Supply and

Sanitation and Sewerage Services and movement of vehicles and staff

Staff of IT &ITes companies on production their ID cards

Any person, in case of medical or other emergency

Owner/ staff of chemist shops

All industrial units

All construction activities

Movement of public transport, private vehicles and taxis (including cabs by aggregators like Ola, Uber, etc.) to and from airports, railway station and bus terminals/ stands/ stops, for facilitating movement of passengers by air, rail and road

Operation of hotels and hospitality units, including their associated offices, movement of staff and associated personnel

Dhabas along National and State Highways/ Major roads for takeaway only

Petrol pumps and CNG Stations

Print and Electronic Media identified by Commissionerate/ District police

During the weekend shutdown all activities shall be closed except the following: