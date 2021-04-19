Odisha Issues Fresh Guidelines To Curb Spread Of COVID-19; Deets Inside

Bhubaneswar: In the interest of public health and containment of spread of Covid-19, Odisha Government on Monday announced weekend shutdown i.e. on Saturday and Sunday in all urban areas of the State from 9 PM of April 24.
The Office of the Special Relief Commissioner, Odisha has issued an order, regarding partial modification to earlier orders, imposing fresh guidelines and restrictions in the state to keep COVID-19 infection at bay.
While the night curfew will continue to be imposed in the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Bolangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Nowrangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri from 6 PM to 5 AM every day., the same will continue to be in force in all urban areas of other districts of the state, from 9 PM to 5 AM from, the SRC said.
During the night curfew, restrictions shall not apply to the following :
- District and Municipal Administration/ Police/ Government Officials on duty
- Doctors, Medical/ paramedical Staff (Govt. & private)
- All Emergency Services and Utilities such as Electricity, Telecom, Water Supply and
- Sanitation and Sewerage Services and movement of vehicles and staff
- Staff of IT &ITes companies on production their ID cards
- Any person, in case of medical or other emergency
- Owner/ staff of chemist shops
- All industrial units
- All construction activities
- Movement of public transport, private vehicles and taxis (including cabs by aggregators like Ola, Uber, etc.) to and from airports, railway station and bus terminals/ stands/ stops, for facilitating movement of passengers by air, rail and road
- Operation of hotels and hospitality units, including their associated offices, movement of staff and associated personnel
- Dhabas along National and State Highways/ Major roads for takeaway only
- Petrol pumps and CNG Stations
- Print and Electronic Media identified by Commissionerate/ District police
In the interest of public health and containment of spread of Covid-19 in the State, Weekend shutdown on Saturday and Sunday will be imposed in all urban areas of Odisha from 9 PM of April 24.
During the weekend shutdown all activities shall be closed except the following:
- All medical establishments including hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, including medicine stores, movement of Ambulance and all medical personnel.
- District and Municipal Administration/ police/ Fire Services
- Central & State Government officials on emergency duty
- Telecom services
- Petrol pumps
- LPG distribution, home delivery of cooking gas and associated facilities, associated personnel and vehicular movement
- Print and Electronic Media identified by Commissionerate/ District police
- Water Supply, sanitation and sewerage workers
- Electricity supply and distribution
- Movement of goods and goods carriers, whether loaded or unloaded
- Industrial establishments, factories and construction activities
- Agriculture, Horticulture, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Services and allied activities, including procurement at Mandis
- Service sector industries, including IT/ ITeS, Hotel & Hospitality units. Operation of hotels and hospitality units, including their associated offices, movement of staff and associated personnel
- Movement of rail and air transport
- Road transport on highways, road movement of transiting vehicles
- Movement of Public Transport, private vehicles and taxis (including cabs by aggregators like Ola, Uber, etc.) to and from airports, railway station and bus terminals/ stands/stops, for facilitating movement of passengers by air, rail and road
- Marriages and Funerals, with permission of local authority
- ATMs and critical financial institutions like RBI, clearing Houses
- Operations of Airpofts, Railway Stations, Bus Terminals and their associated offices, movement of associated personnel and activities
- Home Delivery of food, groceries, vegetables and essential items by restaurants and aggregators such as Zomato, Swiggy, etc.
- Dhabas along National and State Highways/ Major roads for takeaway only
- Milk booths and related activities
- Food & Grocery stores such as Reliance Fresh, Big Bazaar, Chilika Fresh and others for home delivery only
- Newspaper hawkers between 5.00 am to 8.00 am only.