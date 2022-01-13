Odisha Issues COVID-19 Safety Protocols For Healthcare Facilities; Details Inside

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Health and Family Welfare Department on Thursday issued a fresh set of COVID-19 safety protocols to be followed in all healthcare facilities in the state.
The Directorate Of Health Services has written a letter to the Superintendents of all Medical College & Hospitals, the Director of Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar and RGH, Rourkela and CDM & PHO of all districts to ensure that the guidelines are strictly followed in order to keep COVID-19 infection at bay.
“Taking into consideration the recent resurgence in Covid cases in the state we need to maintain social distancing to decongest the health facilities and also to see that health care personnel, as well as non-covid patient, do not get infected,” the letter read.
Following are the steps to be taken up by healthcare facilities:-
- Strict enforcement of Covid appropriate behaviour in hospital with infection control measures.
- Non-essential admission is to be avoided.
- All elective surgeries are to be stopped and emergency surgeries need to be taken up with universal precautions.
- In indoor one attendant is to be allowed for serious patient and no attendant to be allowed inside the ward for ambulatory patient.
- In OPD the medical officer should avoid advising frequent re-visit of the patients if not required.
- Media may not be allowed inside OPD & IPD.
- Number of DDC counters should be increased and social distancing enforced.
- Dedicated fever clinic, isolation ward & testing facilities are to be established as per previous guideline.
- Must have facilities to deal with all types of emergency procedure including maternity and child care with Covid prevention protocol.
- People are to be encouraged to utilse existing telemedicine services for their ailments as per previous guideline.
- To ensure that no emergency case is denied timely medical care in the name of Covid.
- Ensure adequate signage / IEC material in strategic locations of the hospital to sensitise the patient & general public about Covid appropriate behaviour.
- Any other steps are to be adopted by Hospital Administration depending on local situation to ensure social distancing.
- Strict infection control practices to be ensured in hospitals as per Advisory circulated vide Letter No.559/Dt.11.01.2022 & 688/Dt.12.01.2022.