Odisha Issues COVID-19 Safety Protocols For Healthcare Facilities; Details Inside

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Health and Family Welfare Department on Thursday issued a fresh set of COVID-19 safety protocols to be followed in all healthcare facilities in the state.

The Directorate Of Health Services has written a letter to the Superintendents of all Medical College & Hospitals, the Director of Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar and RGH, Rourkela and CDM & PHO of all districts to ensure that the guidelines are strictly followed in order to keep COVID-19 infection at bay.

“Taking into consideration the recent resurgence in Covid cases in the state we need to maintain social distancing to decongest the health facilities and also to see that health care personnel, as well as non-covid patient, do not get infected,” the letter read.

Following are the steps to be taken up by healthcare facilities:-