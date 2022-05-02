Odisha Issues Circular To Use Odia Language Widely In Govt & Pvt Offices

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Monday issued a fresh circular for the wide use of the Odia language in government offices and private organisations.

In view of implementing it everywhere across the state for comprehensive governance, the Department of Odia Language, Literature & Culture issued notifications in this connection.

In the circular, Development Commissioner, Pradip Kumar Jena has asked the district Collectors and the authorities of the Labour and Employment Department to ensure the use of the Odia language in government offices, private establishments and business organisations.

Accordingly, the stakeholders have been asked to write the banners, hoardings and nameplates of their establishments correctly in Odia only within a week.