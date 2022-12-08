Odisha is set to get a big advanced-tech boom in mining, building industries

Bhubaneshwar: With respect to the costs of both steel production and alumina conversion, India has a distinct advantage. Its convenient location means there is potential for growth in exports and in the rapidly expanding Asian markets. There were an estimated 1,425 reporting mines in India as of FY22; this includes an estimated 525 metallic mineral mines and 720 non-metallic mineral mines.

The 22nd to the 24th of December, 2022, at the Baramunda Ground in Bhubaneswar will play host to Odisha Mining, an Exclusive International B2B Trade Show on Global Mining & Allied Industry. Odisha Mining will feature the most cutting-edge and comprehensive collection of mining-related products, services, and supplies from across the globe. The mining industry in India has grown in recent years, and Odisha Mining is the largest mining exhibition that has helped to bring together the segment’s key players.

In the State of Odisha, there are roughly 250 different types of mines. Odisha holds a significant position in the nation as a mineral-rich State thanks to its abundant natural resources. In the State, there are large reserves of high-grade iron ore, bauxite, chromite, and manganese ore as well as coal, limestone, dolomite, tin, nickel, vanadium, lead, graphite, gold, gemstone, diamond, dimension & decorative stone, etc. The location of mineral-based businesses for the production of steel, ferroalloys, cement, alumina/aluminum, refractories, thermal power, etc., as well as the establishment of additional auxiliary and ancillary downstream sectors, have become significantly more feasible as a result.

According to Mr. Namit Gupta, Director of Futurex Group, “This sector has the potential to have a major impact on GDP growth, foreign exchange earnings, and the competitiveness of end-use sectors like construction, infrastructure, automotive, and electricity by providing them with access to necessary raw materials at affordable prices. The expansion is being fueled by the increasing production of automobiles and the construction of new infrastructure. Expanding the associated industries of power and cement also contributes to the sector’s success. Expectations for the construction industry as a whole, including both residential and commercial buildings, are high, and this is expected to maintain the current level of demand for iron and steel.”

In order to build significant infrastructure in the state of Odisha, the Odisha Construction Corporation Ltd. (O.C.C. Ltd.), one of the nation’s earliest public sector construction companies, was founded in 1962. It began with a highly specialized focus on completing mechanical and civil building projects.

The Construction and Building Materials Industry will be highlighted at Odisha Buildcon 2022. Odisha’s largest wood and woodworking exhibition allows exhibitors and attendees to network, showcase their wares, attract new customers, make investments, and advance in the market at a rate never before seen.

Minerals & Metals Sector in India, Global Landscape for Minerals & Metals Industries, New-Age Minerals: Demand-Supply-Trade Scenario, and Minerals & Metals: Technological Innovations and Enabling Factors facilitating Growth in Indian Minerals & Metals Sector are all topics that will be discussed over the course of the two-day conference.

All types of construction equipment, mining technology, architectural and building items, and wood and woodworking products will be represented by the participating companies.

The government has made several announcements aimed at reviving the economy after the pandemic, and one of them is to give a boost to the mining sector, particularly commercial coal mining, and to bring in reforms to attract more investment into the sector.