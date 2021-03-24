Odisha is prepared to counter heat wave: SRC

Bhubaneswar: Special Relief Commissioner(SRC) Pradip Jena said Odisha is prepared to counter heat wave and sunstroke situation.

Jena said preparatory meet on heat wave leading to sunstroke situation will be conducted before April 10 on district level. A review meet was held on Wednesday in which all the departmental heads were present . A number of important decisions were taken in the meeting, Jena added.

The SRC said drinking water supply has been ensured though tubewells and advised people should keep water tubs in front of their houses for quenching the thirst of birds and animals.