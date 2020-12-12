Odisha is fast emerging as Manufacturing Hub of Eastern India: Naveen

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is fast emerging as the ‘Manufacturing Hub of Eastern India’, CM Naveen Patnaik said and added his government is in favour of a holistic business environment for investors.

Odisha has been recognized as an investment destination of choice over the years. The state was ranked number one in terms of attracting investments during April-September 2019 and is poised to continue this leadership position, Patnaik added.

Addressing the 93rd Annual General Meeting of FICCI on Saturday, Patnaik expressed happiness that Odisha and FICCI have been partners in multi dimensional progress.

These span across investment promotion, policy advocacy, and promoting entrepreneurship, especially among women and start-ups, he added.

The Chief Minister said continuous industry feedback and support is a necessity for healthy industrial development and added that FICCI, with over 90 years of history in representing the investor community of the country, has been doing a remarkable job towards industrial development in India.

Patnaik said the state is implementing path breaking technological reforms to reduce physical interface for availing Government services. The Chief Minister said his government’s transformational initiatives under ‘5T’ charter and ‘MO SARKAR’ have played a major role in creating a conducive business environment in the state by inculcating professionalism and behavioral change in the state government agencies.

He said new end-to-end online systems for over 30 Government to Business services were developed by various departments of the state and added that to further ensure that the service delivery is prompt, the timelines for the services have also been included under the State’s Right to Public Services Act.

The state has also developed a dedicated land bank with over one lakh acres of land available on a GIS-based platform for easy site selection by industries.

The CM said his officials have held discussions with institutions and industries from Japan, Republic of Korea, USA and Vietnam to showcase the business ecosystem and investment opportunities in the State. This has been done primarily to attract new investments in the identified focus sectors.

The Chief Minister said even during the COVID pandemic situation the state has been able to attract new investments of over Rs 1 lakh crore across multiple sectors.

His government is not just focusing on attracting new investments, but also on grounding the projects, Patnaik said and that in the recent past, new industrial projects were launched in diverse sectors ranging from healthcare, renewable energy, downstream to Steel & Aluminium, IT and Food processing.

Patnaik said his government is targeting specific focus sectors including the ancillary and downstream to metal sector and the thrust is on value addition in major industrial regions such as Angul and Jharsuguda for aluminium downstream and Kalingnagar for steel downstream.

He said Paradeep is being developed as the hub for chemicals and petrochemical industries and added that the state is set to achieve its cherished goal of becoming a world-class industrial destination.

The Chief Minister said he is extremely happy to note that FICCI will again be the National Industry Partner for the third edition of Make in Odisha Conclave. It had played a vital role in the success of the Conclave in 2018, the CM said and added that FICCI should nominate dedicated sectoral teams to work with respective departments in the Government of Odisha particularly in Food Processing, Chemical, Tourism and IT.