Odisha is committed to develop clean energy: Chief Secy PK Jena

Bhubaneswar: GRIDCO, a Govt. of Odisha undertaking has organized “Odisha Energy Transition Workshop” under the guidance of Energy Department in association with the International Forum for Environment, Sustainability & Technology (iFOREST) and Shakti Sustainable Energy Foundation to deliberate on State’s draft guiding documents for energy transition planning.

Inaugurating the workshop, the Chief Secretary of Odisha, Shri Pradeep Kumar Jena, highlighted the State’s commitment to developing clean energy in alignment with Odisha’s new Renewable Energy Policy of 2022. He hoped that the workshop would provide a crucial platform for Odisha to strategize and collaborate with national and international experts, advancing the State’s energy transition agenda.

In his opening remarks at the inaugural session, the Additional Chief Secretary, Energy, GoO, Shri Nikunja Bihari Dhal said that the State Government is making all efforts in developing the energy action plan and energy efficiency action plan towards devising a sustainable & inclusive energy transition plan.

The workshop featured different sectoral sessions and in-depth discussions on clean energy, transport, industry & mining, agriculture & fisheries. Experts from various fields and countries shared their expertise on renewable energy during the deliberation sessions. The day-long workshop was designed to facilitate discussions and collaborations aimed at transitioning from conventional to non-conventional energy sources.

Speakers from think tanks, international organizations, academia, and industry highlighted the workshop’s significance in the context of India’s mission to achieve 500 gigawatts of renewable energy installed capacity by 2030. They also praised the efforts of the Government of Odisha in this regard.

In accomplishment of its objective, the workshop elicited an insightful deliberation and peer-to-peer discussions on the draft plans with valuable inputs from sectoral experts and industry leaders to help State departments in effective rollout of their respective energy transition visions.

Among others, Mr. P.K. Pujari, Former Secretary (Power) & Former Chairman, CERC, Mr. Dinesh Jagdale, Joint Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Govt. of India, Mr. Hemant Sharma, Principal Secretary, Industries Dept., Govt. of Odisha, Mr. Bhupendra Singh Poonia, CMD, IPICOL and other dignitaries had participated in the sectoral sessions and contributed their valuable thoughts and suggestions at the workshop.

During the inaugural session, Mr. K.K. Mandal, Chief of Shakti Sustainable Energy Foundation, delivered the welcome address, and MD of GRIDCO, Mr. Trilochan Panda, proposed the vote of thanks. Ms. Nidhi Sarin,Programme Head,GIZ India, Mr. Sambitosh Mohapatra,Partner,PwC, Ms.Wendy Jo Werner,Country Head(India),IFC briefed about different aspects on Energy Action Plan and Energy Efficient Action Plan.

At the valedictory session, Additional Chief Secretary, Energy, GoO, Shri Dhal and Ms. Mandvi Singh, Programme Director-Energy, iFOREST summed up the proceedings of the workshop while Mr. G.B. Swain, Director (F&CA), GRIDCO gave vote of thanks.

In sidelines of the workshop the first meeting of Policy Advocacy & Vision Group (PAVG) on Renewable Energy was also held, which was chaired by the Chief Secretary Shri P.K. Jena.