Odisha is all set to rise in sports in coming years: Chief Secy

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is all set to rise in sports in coming years and necessary modern amenities are on the anvil, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra said at a Book Launching Ceremony today at Hotel Presidency here. Joining as chief guest, he unveiled a book titled as “Seizing The Opportunity: The Artist’s Gallery For Penalty Corner & Drag Flick”, written by renowned sports scientist Dr. Saju Joseph.

“Under the guidance of Chief Minister of Odisha, the state has created enviable sports facilities in the state. Around 100 nos. of multipurpose indoor stadiums have been constructed in urban areas with facilities of Gym, Badminton, Table Tennis and other sports activities to attract talent pools in the state,” Mahapatra said.

For the 1st time in history of hockey, the World Cup will be played at two venues i.e. Bhubaneswar & Rourkela

A total of 21 Astroturf fields are under construction in the blocks of Sundargarh district

Commercial flights to steel city are expected very soon.

Speaking on the hosting of the Men’s Hockey World Cup next month, he said that for the first time in the history of hockey, the world cup will be played at two venues i.e. Bhubaneswar and Rourkela. India’s largest Hockey stadium with all modern amenities is set up at Rourkela within a year. Commercial flights to steel city are expected very soon.

Arranging such internationally acclaimed tournaments has brought laurels to the state even at the international level. After the historic performances by both the hockey teams at Tokyo Olympics, the state government has also extended the sponsorship contract for them for another 10 years till 2032, he reiterated adding that half of the hockey players in national teams will be from Odisha in the coming years and the state government is also preparing for it.

A total of 21 Astroturf fields are under construction in the blocks of Sundargarh district including Rourkela and will be completed before Hockey World Cup, feeling the pulse of the hockey lovers of the district, a place known as the cradle of Indian hockey, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, the author of the book Dr Joseph elucidated on drag flick in Hockey and said that how it has become a scoring opportunity in tournaments. He said that it is an attacking technique within a penalty corner and involves scoop and flick.

Joining on the occasion President of Hockey Association of India, Dr Dilip Tirkey said that such a book needs to be translated into Odia as hockey players at the grassroots level can read it and can draw inspiration. He was also felicitated with 1200 Gram Silver made Hockey Stick on the occasion.

Commissioner–Cum-Secretary of Sports and Youth Services R.Vineel Krishna and Commissioner of Police Cuttack-Bhubaneswae Saumendra Priyadarshi also spoke on the occasion. Apart from them, eminent personalities from sports and other sectors were also present during this book-launching ceremony.

The event was organized by the Hockey Association of Odisha in support of the Government of Odisha. Former sports administrator Ashok Mohanty moderated the session while Joint Secretary of Sports and Youth Services Sailendra Kumar Jena proposed a vote of thanks.