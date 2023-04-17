Odisha Invokes ESMA To Prevent Strikes By Medical Staff

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government today imposed Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) to check any sort of agitation by medical staff including nurses, pharmacists, paramedics, technicians, and other Class-III and Class-IV employees for six months.

The government move came in a bid to ensure uninterrupted health care service in the State.

The Home Department of the State Government has issued a notification, imposing the act which will remain in force for six months.

“It is necessary to prohibit strikes in the form of cessation of work by the Nurses, Pharmacists, Paramedics, Technicians, other Class-III and Class-IV employees etc. including contractual employees in services/ engagements connected with maintenance of medical services in the Government Hospitals and Dispensaries in the State like District Head Quarters Hospitals, Sub- Divisional Hospitals, Area Hospitals, Community Health Center, Primary Health Centers, Municipality Hospitals, ESI Hospitals etc. including Medical Colleges and Hospitals run by Government and other autonomous Health Institutions receiving Grant-in-aid from State Government, specifically AHRCC, Regional Spinal Injury Centre including Jail Hospitals, Police Hospitals etc. so that health care delivery system in the State is not affected/ disrupted,” the notification issued by Home Department stated.

“In exercise of the power conferred by sub-section (1) of Section-3 read with Section-2 of the Odisha Essential Services (Maintenance) Act 1988 (Odisha Act 9 of 1992), the State Government do hereby prohibit strikes in the aforesaid services. The order shall remain in force for a period of six months with effect from the date of issue,” the notification read.