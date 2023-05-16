Odisha Investors’ Meet at Bengaluru for Textiles and Apparel Sector on 17-18 May

Bhubaneswar: In their continuing effort to be the investment destination of choice for domestic and global investors, the Government of Odisha is going to host Odisha Investors’ Meet in Bengaluru on 17th-18th May 2023 with a special focus on the Textiles, Apparel & Technical Textiles Sector.

A senior Government of Odisha delegation led by Secretary, Government of Odisha, Pradeep Kumar Jena, Hemant Sharma, IAS , Principal Secretary, Industries Department, and Chairman- IPICOL, Government of Odisha, Dr. Arabinda Kumar Padhee, IAS, and other senior officials shall be IAS, Chief Principal Secretary, Handloom, Textiles, and Handicrafts Department attending the Meet.

On 17th May 2023, the Odisha Investors’ Meet will be held in Hotel Taj West End, Bengaluru where the Government of Odisha will host prospective investors from Karnataka and nearby States. The Government has recently come out with the Odisha Industrial Policy Resolution 2022 and the Odisha Apparel & Technical Textiles Policy 2022 which provides unmatched incentives and best class facilitation for investors.

During the event, the delegation shall apprise the investors about the various existing and upcoming investment opportunities in the State as well as showcase the measures Textile and Apparel taken by the Government of Odisha to make Odisha a Textile and Apparel hub.

On the sidelines of the roadshow, on 17th and 18th May 2023, the senior delegation led by the Chief Secretary to Government shall be hosting numerous G2B meetings with prospective investors. The purpose of the meetings is to understand the requirements of investors looking to invest and ensure that the State provides the best possible support & facilitation to the investors.