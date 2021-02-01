Odisha Industries Minister Warns Officials ‘Hindering’ Industrialisation

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Industries Minister Capt. Dibya Shankar Mishra has warned that action will be taken against those officials who are hindering the process of industrialisation in the state.

Reviewing the progress of 5T and Mo Sarkar in the state, Capt Mishra said it is the responsibility of the present dispensation to initiate a pro-people policy and added that anyone who comes on the way will be penalised.

The Odisha Industries Minister reviewed the progress of “Make In Odisha” from 2016 to 2018. As many as 50 projects have been okayed during the period. Of the sanctioned projects, 29 are mega units.

During the review meeting, it came to the fore that there was not enough interest by the parties to take tourism-related projects. The Minister stressed that good understanding and rapport with those parties that are interested in setting up of units relating to garments and textiles, aerospace, petrochemicals, food processing, metal and logistics will pave the way for rapid industrialisation.

The review meeting expressed its displeasure that some units have not yet set up industrial parks in different regions of the state. The Minister encouraged the investors to set up solar power units in Odisha and added that the officials must take initiatives to create a congenial atmosphere for attracting investments in Odisha.

The review meeting was attended by Principal Secretary Hemant Sharma, IPICOL Managing Director Nitin Bhanudas Jawale, Joint Secretary Suvendu Kumar Nayak and senior officials.