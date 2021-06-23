Odisha Includes Bande Utkala Janani In Class IX & X Syllabus

Cuttack: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) in Odisha has included Bande Utkala Janani in the syllabus of the First Language Odia (FLO) subject for classes 9 and 10. The board has issued a notification in this regard.

Further, the BSE announced that the reduced syllabus for classes 9 and 10 of the High School Certificate course adopted for the 2020-2021 academic session will continue for the present session 2021-2022.

This apart, the syllabi rationalized for the 2nd and 3rd year of Madhyama and 10th standard of State Open School Certificate during the 2020-21 session will remain effective for the current academic session till 2022.

‘Bande Utkala Janani’, penned by Kantakabi Laxmikanta Mohapatra, underlines the spirit of indomitable Odisha. Kantakabi Laxmikanta wrote the song around the same time when Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore wrote Jana Gana Mana, which later became the national anthem of India.