Odisha: IMD predicts heavy rainfall, gusty surface wind

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted formation of another low pressure area around August 13, 2022.

As per IMD forecast, it is likely to become more marked during subsequent 24 hours and move westnorthwestwards thereafter.

Under the influence of the strong monsoon flow and anticipated low pressure area, squally weather with gusty surface wind speed reaching 45 to 55 kmph very likely over Northwest adjoining West Central Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast during 11-12 August. Squally surface wind speed reaching 45 to 55 kmph gusting 65kmph very likely along and off Odisha coast and North adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal during August 13 to August 15, 2022.

Heavy rainfall warning for next five days:

Day-1: (Valid up to 0830 Hrs IST of 12.08.22)

Yellow Warning (Be updated) Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj.

Day-2: (Valid from 0830 Hrs IST of 12.08.22 to 0830 Hrs IST of 13.08.22)

Yellow Warning (Be updated) Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Angul, Cuttack, Khordha, Dhenkanal, Sambalpur and Bargarh.

Day-3: (Valid from 0830 Hrs IST of 13.08.22 to 0830 Hrs IST of 14.08.22)

Orange warning (Be prepared) Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Ganjam, Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Kendrapada, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Gajapati, Jajpur, Dhenkanal and Kalahandi.

Day-4: (Valid from 0830 Hrs IST of 14.08.22 to 0830 Hrs IST of 15.08.22)

Orange warning (Be prepared) Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Nawarangpur, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Bolangir, Kandhamal, Bargarh, Sonepur, Boudh, Sambalpur, Angul, Deogarh, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, and Cuttack.

Day-5: (Valid from 0830 Hrs IST of 15.08.22 to 0830 Hrs IST of 16.08.22)

Yellow Warning (Be updated) Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Nawarangpur, Nuapada, Bolangir and Bargarh.