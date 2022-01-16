Odisha: IMD Issues Yellow Alert As Minimum Temp To Dip By 3-5°C

Bhubaneswar: The minimum temperatures in several parts of Odisha are likely to fall by three to five degrees Celsius during the next three days, the IMD said.

As per the forecast issued on Saturday, the minimum temperature (night temperature) is very likely to gradually fall by 3-5°C during next three days and no large change thereafter over the districts of Odisha.

Weather forecast and warning:

Day-1 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 17.01.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 18.01.2022)

Yellow Warning (Be updated): Dense fog very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Bolangir, Boudh, Sonepur and Angul.

Day-2 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 18.01.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 19.01.2022)

Yellow Warning (Be updated): Dense fog very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Angul and Dhenkanal.

Day-5 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 19.01.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 20.01.2022)

Yellow Warning (Be updated): Dense fog very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Keonjhar.