Principal Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (H&UD), Smt. Usha Padhee, chaired the monthly review meeting of Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) today, focusing on the timely completion of ongoing urban development projects.

During the meeting, Smt. Padhee emphasized the importance of adhering to strict timelines and urged all ULBs to respond promptly to public grievances, ensuring effective service delivery and community engagement.

Senior officials from the H&UD Department presented detailed updates on the current status and progress timelines of key urban initiatives, highlighting both achievements and existing challenges.

The discussion included identifying solutions to overcome any bottlenecks, with a strong focus on maintaining momentum in project implementation. Smt. Padhee reiterated the department’s commitment to ensuring efficient urban development and addressing citizens’ concerns promptly.

To ensure consistent progress, the Department will hold these review meetings regularly on the second Wednesday of each month, enabling continuous monitoring and accountability for all ongoing projects.