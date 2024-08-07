Odisha H&UD Minister Reviews WATCO Activities, Emphasizes Timely Project Completion

Bhubaneswar: Minister of Housing & Urban Development, Dr Krushna Chandra Mahapatra, held an in-depth review meeting to assess the activities and progress of the Water Corporation of Odisha (WATCO).

The session focused on the corporation’s commitment to providing safe and hygienic drinking water to the public and ensuring the timely completion of ongoing projects.

Dr. Mahapatra highlighted the critical importance of supplying safe drinking water, a fundamental necessity for the health and well-being of the populace. He directed WATCO to expedite the completion of all ongoing projects to meet the deadlines and cater to the growing water needs of the community. He also emphasized the need for WATCO officials to approach public grievances with empathy and responsiveness, ensuring that citizen concerns are addressed promptly and effectively.

During the review, WATCO CEO Pradipta Kumar Swain presented a comprehensive overview of the corporation’s journey, detailing its achievements, successes, and current objectives. Swain elaborated on the status of various ongoing projects, outlining the action plan for the fiscal year 2024-25, and shared insights on future projects in the pipeline aimed at enhancing the water supply infrastructure across Odisha.

The discussion delved deeply into the current status of drinking water provision, highlighting the efforts made by WATCO to improve water quality and distribution. The plans discussed included innovative solutions and strategic initiatives to ensure a robust and sustainable water supply system for the state.

The review meeting, held at Kharabela Bhawan, was attended by Commissioner-cum-Secretary of Public Enterprises T.Ao, Special Secretary of Housing & Urban Development Sagarika Pattanaik, Special Secretary of Public Enterprises Nihar Ranjan Dash, and other departmental officers. Their presence underscored the collaborative effort and unified approach towards achieving the goals set forth by the government.

WATCO remains dedicated to ensuring the provision of safe drinking water, a vital public service, and is focused on driving progress through meticulous planning and execution.