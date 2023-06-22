Odisha H&UD Dept Rolls Out Capacity Building Program for SHGs on MUKTA

Bhubaneswar: Taking forward the state’s vision of creating inclusive cities and enhancing the liveability of all sections across Urban Odisha, CM Naveen Patnaik has recently approved the Action Plan for each ward under the Mukhyamantri Karma Tatpara Abhiyan (MUKTA) for the FY2023-24.

Adhering to the 5T mantra, a total of 10945 projects with an investment of Rs. 833.21 Cr are to be implemented across 115 ULBs of the state in this financial year. In this connection, Government in Housing & Urban Development has already issued sanction orders to the ULBs indicating theULB specific number of projects along with the approved budget.

These projects will be executed through Community Partnership to be led by the Mission Shakti SHGs (MSGs) and Slum Dwellers Associations (SDAs). “Now, the time has come to gear up for successful implementation of all the approved projects by December 2023”, said Sri Sarada Prasad Panda, Director State Urban Development Agency (SUDA) cum State Nodal Officer for MUKTA.

According to Sri Panda, for the effective implementation of the approved projects, it is important to build the knowledge, skills and capacities of the MSGs that are partnering for the implementation of MUKTA. Community partner’s capacity building will not only build their project management skills, but will also minimize the community’s dependence on outside experts for knowledge and resources to solve community issues and will empower them to lead from the front and find solutions by themselves.

With a vision to empower the community partners, under the guidance of the Principal Secretary, Sri G. Mathi Vathanan, the Department has made extensive planning to roll out a massive state-wide capacity building training (CBT) programme, which will also capacitate the implementing municipal officers and professionals associated with the execution of MUKTA.

“A meticulously planned CBT encompassing training of MSG/SDA leaders and the officials is being rolled out from 22nd June onwards with the technical support from Urban Management Centre (UMC) . Professionals of UMC and the professionals of SUDA will jointly impart the training and closely handhold and mentor the MSGs for effective implementation of the MUKTA projects on the ground.” informed Sri Panda.