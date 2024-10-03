New Delhi: The Government of Odisha successfully hosted an Ambassadors’ Meet at ITC Maurya in the Diplomatic Enclave of Chanakyapuri on Thursday.

This event was a significant step towards the eagerly awaited Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave 2025. It presented Odisha’s dynamic industrial landscape and unveiled new investment prospects to an international delegation. The gathering was graced by Ambassadors, High Commissioners, Consul-Generals, Trade Commissioners, and senior diplomats from 34 nations.

Countries of note included Indonesia, Norway, Singapore, China, Japan, Brazil, Argentina, the USA, Thailand, Vietnam, and the UK. Additionally, nine international associations showed their interest, indicating Odisha’s escalating global appeal.

Chief Minister Shri Mohan Charan Majhi, in his keynote speech, extended a warm welcome to the ambassadors. He underscored Odisha’s illustrious past and strategic significance, which contributed to its emergence as a prime investment hub.

The Chief Minister accentuated the state’s rich natural resources and proficient workforce, extending an invitation to all present at the forthcoming Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave 2025, aimed at fostering partnership and development.

The session also featured interactive discussions where ambassadors explored the potential opportunities in Odisha.

In his closing remarks, Shri Sampad Chandra Swain, the Minister of Industries, Skill Development & Technical Education, extended his gratitude to all attendees. He highlighted Odisha’s immense investment potential across diverse sectors and assured ambassadors of the government’s dedication to fostering a conducive business climate.

Shri Manoj Ahuja, the Chief Secretary of Odisha’s government, greeted the assembly and underlined that with Chief Minister Shri Mohan Charan Majhi at the helm, Odisha is rapidly emerging as a prime investment hub. He detailed the state’s robust infrastructure, abundant resources, skilled labour force, and forward-thinking policies, inviting international entities to delve into the myriad of prospects in industry, technology, tourism, and innovation.

The occasion was marked by the unveiling of a video on the Make in Odisha 2025 initiative, highlighting the state’s capabilities.

Shri Hemant Sharma, the Principal Secretary of Industries, presented an overview of the various investment-ready sectors. Prominent figures, including Ms Jyoti Vij, Director General of FICCI, underscored the significance of the partnership.

Shri A. Ajay Kumar, the Joint Secretary (States) at the Ministry of External Affairs, reiterated the central government’s support for Odisha’s advancement. Ms. Nivruti Rai, Managing Director of Invest India, spoke on regional investment patterns.

The Ambassadors’ Meet effectively laid the groundwork for Odisha to emerge as a pivotal force in global investment attraction. The Odisha Government anticipates hosting international collaborators at the Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave 2025, slated for January 28-29, 2025, in Bhubaneswar, to further explore avenues for cooperation and development.