Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying and Panchayati Raj, Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh chaired the “Monsoon Meet 2024- National Conclave of State Animal Husbandry Ministers, today, 13th September 2024 at Convention Centre of Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi graced the occasion as “Chief Guest” of the event.

Prof. S. P. Singh Bhagel, Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying, Government of India and George Kurian, Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying, Government of India also attended the Monsoon Meet.

Ministers of Animal Husbandry and Dairying Departments from 17 States participated in the meeting held today. The Monsoon Meet was organised to draw out the expectations of States and UTs to create a convergence framework for effective programme implementation at the ground level.

The agenda focused on farmer concerns, future security, livestock industry growth, sustainable practices, and agricultural community welfare.

The meeting was attended by a delegation of key officials including Principal Secretaries, Directors, and Chairmen of Milk Unions from 32 States and Union Territories.

Chief Minister Majhi delivered the keynote address at the event and highlighted that the first-ever Monsoon Meet in Odisha emphasized the importance of animal husbandry and livestock for food security, ecological balance, soil fertility, social and environmental sustainability, employment, biodiversity, and cultural heritage. The meeting provided a platform for sharing ideas and visions for a sustainable future, aiming to improve livestock health and livelihoods.

The Union Minister has launched various programs included under the Action plan for the first 100 days in the livestock and dairy sector by the new government.

“National Milk Recording Programme (NMRP)” of the Department of AH and Dairying was launched by the Union Minister during the event, with an aim for expanding systematic performance recording of a large number of animals and for coverage of the majority of Indian cattle and buffalo breeds of the country. He has also distributed the certificates to the CMU-graded Semen stations.

During the event, the Union Minister launched the A-HELP programme for the State of Odisha and distributed the field kits to the Pashusakhis. The program was initiated to enhance animal health and welfare by integrating community-based livestock resource persons into rural healthcare and doorstep delivery of services to the farmers.

Nationwide KCC Campaign-2024-25” from 15th September to 31st March 2025 was launched by the Hon’ble Union Minister to provide a Kisan Credit Card facility to all eligible Animal Husbandry and Fishery Farmers.

Launch of “Web Application for National level Monitors” to ensure the effectiveness and proper field implementation of all the programs and schemes of DAHD in all the States and UTs National Level Monitors Scheme have been developed.

Inauguration of a newly relocated unit of Central Poultry Development Organization (Eastern Region) at Talagarh, Naraj, Cuttack.

Launch of Indigenous cultural media for OPU-IVEP-ET. For the first time in India, bovine IVF technology has been promoted under the Rashtriya Gokul Mission. Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, through the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), has developed indigenous media for embryo production. This will drastically reduce the cost of IVF Embryo Production.

Skill Development Framework of DAHD, “Poultry Disease Action Plan and a Coffee Table Book on “Farming Futures- Celebrating 101 Women Success Stories in Livestock Sector” were also released by the Hon’ble Union Minister today.

The Department of Animal husbandry, Government of Odisha National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and the Odisha State Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation (OMFED) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance the dairy sector.

The new variant of milk “omfed Gold Plus” was also launched during the event.

In the course of inaugural session, Smt. Alka Upadhyaya, Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, GoI, gave an overview of the livestock sector while addressing the gathering and given a presentation on “Growth of the Livestock Sector: A Perspective.” She highlighted India’s significant contribution to the Livestock Sector.

Shri Manoj Ahuja, the Chief Secretary of Odisha, emphasized the state’s commitment to the vision of “Vikshit Bharat” while his address to the gathering today.

The Monsoon Meet also addressed the implementation challenges, and promoted the exchange of thoughts where all the Hon’ble Ministers of participating states put forward their challenges, and shared current progress report of Livestock sector in their respective States.

The meeting concluded with summarization of the event and closing remarks by the Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, and Panchayati Raj, Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh. During his address, Shri Singh expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister of Odisha for hosting the Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying, GoI. He encouraged all the ministers from the States to communicate any issues concerning the Animal Husbandry sector to address the concerns promptly.