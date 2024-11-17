Bhubaneswar: The Odisha hockey team was greeted with a grand welcome in Bhubaneswar after their historic victory at the 14th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship.

The team emerged triumphant over defending champions Hockey Haryana with a decisive 5-1 win in the final match held at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium on Saturday.

The victory marks a significant achievement for Odisha, showcasing their dominance and skill in the sport. The final match was a thrilling display of talent, with Odisha’s players demonstrating exceptional teamwork and strategy to secure the championship title.

Upon their return to Bhubaneswar, the players were celebrated with a hero’s welcome. Fans, family members, and officials gathered to honor the team’s remarkable accomplishment. The streets were lined with supporters waving flags and cheering as the team made their way through the city.