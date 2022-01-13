Odisha Hockey Star Lilima Minz Announces Retirement

Bhubaneswar: Experienced midfielder of Odisha Lilima Minz on Thursday announced her retirement on social media.

Hockey India also congratulated the two-time Asian Games medallist for her outstanding contribution to Indian Hockey.

“We thank Lilima Minz for her contribution to enriching the rich history that Hockey India possesses. Her contributions over the last decade have been innumerable. Congratulations Lilima on a stellar career!”

<>

We thank Lilima Minz for her contribution to enriching the rich history that Hockey India possesses. Her contributions over the last decade have been innumerable. Congratulations Lilima on a stellar career! 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/9oVLktkL4y — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) January 13, 2022

</>

Lilima had made her debut for the national side at the 4-Nation Women’s Hockey Tournament held in Argentina (Quilmes and Parana) in 2011. Since then, she has been part of many glorious moments with the Indian women’s hockey team.

The midfielder, who scored 12 goals in 156 matches for India, was part of the bronze medal victory at the Asian Games in 2014, silver medal win at the 2018 Asian Games and the gold medal victory at the FIH Women’s Series Finals Hiroshima in 2019.