Odisha Hockey Star Amit Rohidas Joins As Sports Officer Of East Coast Railway

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Hockey star Amit Rohidas, a key member of Indian National Men’s Hockey team, which recently won Bronze medal in Hockey, defeating Germany, at Tokyo Olympics, has joined East Coast Railway as Senior Sports Officer.

Earlier he was working in Western Railway as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in Sports. The Hockey team won a Medal at Olympics after 40 years, the last medal won was at Moscow Olypics in 1980.

East Coast Railway General Manager Vidya Bhushan, and President General Secretary of East Coast Railway Sports Association (ECoRSA) congratulated him at Rail Sadan for his new joining.

His joining will definitely motivate players in all sports disciplines.