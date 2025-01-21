Odisha Government today hiked the monthly remuneration of 1.12 lakh cook-cum-helpers engaged under the PM Poshan scheme.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced that the remuneration of cook-cum-helpers has been increased to Rs 3,000 from Rs 2,000. The move will benefit 1,12,090 cook-cum-helpers engaged in the State under the PM Poshan Yojana.

The state government will spend an additional Rs. 112.9 crore per year which will benefit 1.12 lakh cook-cum-helpers engaged to serve cooked food to 42.45 lakh Grade 1 to 8 students in 50,618 Primary and Upper Primary schools in Odisha.