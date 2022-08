Odisha Hikes Duty Call Up Allowance Of Home Guards To 38%

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has decided to hike the Duty Call Allowance (DCA) of the home guards to 38 per cent.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary on the instructions of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

After the hike, Home Guards will now get Rs 12,480 duty call up allowance monthly instead of the earlier Rs 9,000, accordingly.