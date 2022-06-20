Odisha Higher Education Dept Issues Dateline For PG Entrance Test & Admission

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Higher Education Department on Monday released the dateline for Common PG Entrance Test (CPET-2022) and e-admission into PG courses under SAMS for the academic session 2022-23.

As per the notification issued by the Department, the entrance test will commence from August 1 to 13.

The online Common Application Form (CAF) will be available on the official website of Student Academic Management System (SAMS) https://www.samsodisha.gov.in/ from June 27. The last date for applying for the entrance examination will be July 12.

While the first round provisional allotment of seats to candidates will be published at 4 pm on September 5, the second round provisional allotment of seats will be released at 12 pm on September 13.

The publication of provisional vacant seats will be made on SAMS website on September 20.

The spot merit list will be published on September 23. The final selected spot merit list for admission will be published at 12 pm on September 28.