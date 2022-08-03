Odisha Higher Education Dept Goes Stricter Against Ragging

Bhubaneswar: In a bid to make ragging-free higher educational institutions in the state, the Odisha Higher Education Department has directed heads of the colleges and universities to take up ragging prevention measures.

In a letter to VCs of universities and Principals of degree colleges & aided/unaided non-govt colleges, the education department has directed them to take up ragging prevention measures.

The letter read, “The students and parents/guardians will now submit online anti-ragging undertaking each academic year.”

Here are the details: