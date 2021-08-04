Odisha Higher Edu Dept Asks Degree Colleges To Submit Pending UC

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Higher Education Department has directed all the government/aided degree colleges to submit the Utilisation Certificate (UC) at the earliest.

In a letter to the concerned colleges, the department has asked them to ensure the submission of UC to the Additional Secretary, Higher Education Department.

“Utilisation Certificates for more than Rs.1000.00 crores pertaining to various schemes of Higher Education Department ranging from 2003-04 till 2020-21 are pending for submission to AG,” the letter read.

Financial concurrence for sanction of further grants shall not be accorded in case of failure in submission of UC, it stated further.

In the letter, Principal Secretary to Higher Education Department Saswat Mishra termed it as ‘very alarming’ and directed authorities of all government and non-government colleges to ensure the same in the prescribed format at the earliest.