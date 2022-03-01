Odisha Higher Edu Dept Asks Colleges/Universities To Hold UG, PG Final Exams By July 31, Publish Result By August 15

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Higher Education Department on Monday directed all the State Public Universities and degree colleges to conduct the final semester/year examinations of students of under-graduate (UG) and post-graduate (PG) courses for the 2021-22 academic year by July 31, 2022.After completion of the final examinations, the College and University authorities have been instructed to publish results by August 15, 2022.

Principal Secretary, the Higher Education Department Saswat Mishra has written to the Vice-Chancellors all State Public Universities and Principals of all Government/ Non-Government Degree Colleges coming under Higher Education Department about the timeframe for completion of UG and PG Final Semester/Final Year Examination (2021-22).

“In order to ensure that students of Odisha do not get adversely affected by COVID-induced dislocations of academic activities, you are requested to conduct all UG & PG Final Semester/Year examinations of 2021-22 Academic Year by 31/07/2022 and publish result by 15/08/2022 positively,” Mishra said.

“If need be, extra classes should be conducted for timely completion of courses well before the examinations,” he emphasised.

“Examinations for other Semesters/Years may be conducted as and when suitable, keeping in mind that UG & PG Final Semester/Year examinations of 2022-23 Academic Year and onwards should be completed in all respect by June every year,” he further added.