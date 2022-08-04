Odisha: Heavy Showers Likely From Tomorrow; Yellow Warning Issued

Bhubaneswar: Several districts of the State will witness heavy downpour from tomorrow, informed the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre.

According to the latest IMD’s bulletin, the southwest monsoon low pressure line is returning to its normal position. The rainfall activities are likely to increase across Odisha from August 5 and the intensity of downpour is likely to rise from August 7.

The regional meteorological centre has issued yellow warning for several districts for next 3 days starting tomorrow.

Day-1 (valid up to 0830 hrs IST of 03.08.2022).

Light to Moderate Rain or Thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning( Be updated)

Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nawarangpur, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Gajapati, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Khurda,

Puri, Boudh, Angul, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Cuttack, Dhenkanal.

Day-2 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 03.08.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 04.08.2022).

Light to Moderate Rain or Thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Interior Odisha and at one or two places over the districts of Coastal Odisha .

Yellow Warning( Be updated)

Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri,

Koraput, Nawarangpur, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Gajapati, Nuapada, Bolangir, Bargarh, Jharsuguda,

Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Keonjhar .

Day-3 (VALID FROM 0830 HRS IST OF 04.08.2022 UP TO 0830 HRS IST OF 05.08.2022).

Light to Moderate Rain or Thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of South Odisha, North Coastal Odisha and at one or two places over the districts of North Interior Odisha.

Day-4 (valid 0830 hrs IST of 05.08.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 06.08.2022).

Light to Moderate Rain or Thundershower very likely to occur at many places over the districts of Odisha .

Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kandhamal.

Day-5 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 06.08.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 07.08.2022).

Light to Moderate Rain or Thundershower very likely to occur at most places over the districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning( Be updated)

Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Puri, Ganjam, Khurda, Kandhamal, Kalahandi and heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nawarangpur, Nuapada, Bolangir, Boudh, Sonepur, Bargarh, Nayagarh,

Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Gajapati.