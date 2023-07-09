Odisha: Heavy Rain Expected In Coming Days; Yellow Warning For Seven Districts

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department has issued heavy to very heavy rainfall alert in many parts of Odisha in the coming days.

The regional meteorological centre issued yellow alert for rain in districts like districts of Sundargarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Koraput, Rayagada, and Gajapati on Sunday.

These districts are predicted to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on Sunday. Heavy rainfall is also expected in one or two places over Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangapur, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, and Sundargarh.

The cyclonic circulation over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha lies over Jharkhand and neighbourhood, observed IMD in its latest bulletin.

IMD has forecasted light to moderate rain or thundershower at many places over the districts of Odisha on Monday. Other than this, heavy rainfall warnings have been issued for districts like Malkangiri, Koraput, Nawarangapur, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sundargarh.

During the current monsoon season, the State recorded 220.7 mm of rainfall between June 1 and July 9, which is 25 percent less than the normal rainfall of 295 mm, Regional Meteorological Centre Bhubaneswar tweeted.

During this period, Deogarh district recorded the maximum rainfall of 437.3 mm which is 50% more than the normal rainfall of 292.5 mm, it added.

Similarly, Kalahandi district recorded the lowest percentage of rainfall with 123.5 mm which is 65% less than the normal rainfall.