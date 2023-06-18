Odisha: Heat Wave To Continue For Two More Days, Rain From Jun 21

Bhubaneswar: Residents have to wait for two more days to get respite from the sweltering heat as weather department predicted onset of monsoon in the State on June 21.

Even as the heat and humid condition continues to prevail in several places of the State, the Meteorological centre, Bhubaneswar forecast rain from June 21.

In a tweet, the weather agency stated many places in the State are likely to experience light to moderate rain on June 21 while heavy rain will occur in parts of Odisha in the following days.

୨୧ ରୁ ବଢିବ ବର୍ଷାର ବିସ୍ତୃତି , !!!

୨୨ ରେ ବଢିବ ବର୍ଷା ର ପରିମାଣ !! ୨୧ ଜୁନ ରେ ରାଜ୍ୟର ଅନେକ ସ୍ଥାନରେ ହାଲୁକା ରୁ ମଧ୍ୟମ ଧରଣର ବର୍ଷାର ସମ୍ଭାବନା ଥିବାବେଳେ ୨୨ ଜୁନ ରେ କିଛି ଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ ପ୍ରବଳ ବର୍ଷା ର ସମ୍ଭାବନା ରହିଛି — Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar (@mcbbsr) June 18, 2023

The prevailing heat wave condition will reduce from Jun 20. Day temperature is likely to drop by 3 to 5 degrees C during the next two days from June 20, it wrote.

However, there would be no respite from the prevailing hot and humid condition for next two days.

Districts like Sundergarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Deogarh, Angul, Sonepur, Boudh, Bolangir, Kandhamal will witness heat wave to severe heat wave on June 19 while similar condition will prevail in Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundeergahr, Bargarh, Sonepur, Deogarh and Bolangir on June 20, a special bulletin issued by the IMD read.

It further predicted no large change in maximum day temperature during next two days.

Sambalpur on Sunday emerged hottest with 45.4 degrees C by 2.30 pm followed by Jharsuguda at 44.4 degrees and Hirakud recording 44.2 degrees C.

State Capital Bhubaneswar recorded 40 degrees C by 2.30 pm.