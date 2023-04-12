Odisha: Heat Wave Till April 15, Rain Likely To Bring Respite On April 16

Bhubaneswar: Heat wave conditions is very likely to prevail from 13th to 15th of April 15 in the state and on April 16 wind flow from Bay of Bengal may trigger rain in several north coastal districts, predicts the Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar.

According to the IMD regional centre, due to the possibility of wind flow from the Bay of Bengal, rain may lash North Coastal areas along with Khurda, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Angul, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj, and Keonjhar districts.

Due to Northwesterly/Westerly dry air and high solar insolation Maximum temperature (Day Temperature) very likely to rise further gradually by 2 to 3°C during next 2 days at many places over the districts of Odisha. Consequently maximum temperature (Day Temperature) likely to be more than 40°C and likely to be above normal by 3 to 5°C at a few places over the districts of Odisha during next 4 days, the IMD said.

Heat Wave Warning