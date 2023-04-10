Odisha: Heat Throws Life Out Of Gear As Mercury Touches 40 Degrees C Today

Bhubaneswar: After a brief relief from the westerly disturbance, the unbearable heat has made a comeback to the State with mercury hovering around 40 degrees C in most of the places in the State.

Several places of the State today recorded maximum temperature of 39 degree Celsius.

Jharsuguda emerged as hottest city with recording 40.4 degrees, Regional Meteorological Center stated in a tweet.

As per the weather bulletin, 40 degrees C temperature has been recorded in Baripada, 39.7 degrees in Bhubaneswar, 39.7 degrees in Chandbali, 39.7 degrees in Angul, 39.7 degrees in Sambalpur, 39.5 degrees in Boudh, 39.5 degrees in Malkangiri, 39 in Titilagarh.

Similarly, Sonepur witnessed 39.2 degree c while mercury touched 39.1 degree in Cuttack, 39 degree in Sundergarh, 39 degree in Jagatsinghpur.

Similarly, 38 degrees in Balasore, 34.4 degrees in Paradip, 35.4 degrees in Gopalpur, 34.8 degrees in Puri, 36.8 degrees in Keonjhar, 38.3 degrees in Hirakud, 38.6 degrees in Talcher, 38.5 degrees in Bhavanipatna, 38 in Balangir.

Koraput and Phulbani recorded 35 degrees C temperature each. Daringbadi witnessed 32.5 degrees. The weather department informed 35 degrees in Chhatrapur, 37 degrees in Parlakhemundi, 34 degrees in Raigarh, 36.6 degrees in Dhenkanal.