Odisha Health Minister urges Centre to set up second AIIMS at Sundergarh

Bhubaneswar: Health Minister Naba Kishore Das has urged the Centre for establishment of the second AIIMS in Odisha’s tribal-dominated district, Sundargarh.

In a letter to Union Health Minister, Dr Harsh Vardhan, Minister Naba Das said that existing infrastructures of medical college and hospital at Sundergarh can be used for the establishment of the second AIIMS in the State.

Das has urged Dr Vardhan to consider setting up the second AIIMS at Sundargarh taking into view the population density in western Odisha. The Centre is considering setting up a second branch of AIIMS in the States. The government has set up the second AIIMS at Darbhanga in Bihar.

The Odisha Health Minister said, “If the second AIIMS comes up at the new medical colleges and hospital building in Sundargarh, people of the western Odisha will get the benefit by getting quality healthcare facility.”

He said medical college and hospital is ready in Sundargarh which was constructed by the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) through its corporate social responsibility.

Das said the medical college and hospital building has facilities for the treatment of 500 patients. One hundred MBBS students can study at the institution, the Minister said.