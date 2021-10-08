Odisha Health Minister Urges Centre To Operationalise Medical College & Hospital At Talcher

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das has urged the Central Government to operationalise the medical college & hospital at Talcher in Angul district.

The State Health & Family Welfare Minister on Friday wrote a letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandviya in this regard.

In the letter, Das apprised the Union Minister that Angul district in Odisha is the hub of coal mining activity, which is providing energy security to the country. The Central PSU, Mahanadi Coal Fields Limited (MCL), a subsidiary of Coal India Limited, is among the largest coal mining companies in the country.

As part of its CSR commitment for the district, MCL had signed an MoU with the State Government in 2014, to establish a 500-beded & 100-seated Medical College and Hospital at Talcher, Angul District. The State Government has provided 20 acres of land free-of-cost. The initial commitment of MCL was to operationalise the Medical College in the academic year 2016-17. The construction of the campus was completed in 2019-20, the letter read.

Since last two years, the infrastructure has not been utilised for starting the Medical College and Hospital, added Das.

The Odisha Health Minister urged the Union Government to take suitable steps for early operationalisation of the Medical College and Hospital at Talcher.

“This facility will help in further strengthening the healthcare services in the region and enhance the availability of doctors in Odisha,” concluded the State Health Minister.