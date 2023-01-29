Odisha Health Minister Naba Das Succumbs To Bullet Injuries

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Health Minister Naba Das succumbed to bullet injuries while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Sunday, hospital sources confirmed.

The 60-year-old BJD leader was critically injured after being shot at by a police ASI in Brajrajnagar. He was admitted to district headquarters hospital in Jharsuguda and later shifted to Bhubaneswar through an air ambulance.

A team of experts had immediately conducted surgery. Despite all attempts, the minister breathed his last, said the hospital.

“The injuries were repaired, and steps were taken to improve the pumping of the heart. He was given urgent ICU care. But despite best efforts, he could not be revived and succumbed to his injuries,” a statement released by the hospital confirmed.

A single bullet had entered and exited the body, injuring the heart and left lung and causing massive internal bleeding and injury, read the statement.