Odisha Health Minister Confers Suraj Award To 10 Organ Donors

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Mukesh Mahaling, recognizing the invaluable contribution of ten deceased organ donors and their families, honoured the family members with the coveted Suraj Award. The families of the deceased were awarded an amount of Rs.5 lakh each.

World Organ Donation Day was celebrated today in the Conference Hall of Loka Seva Bhawan. The purpose of this day is to encourage people to save the lives of others by donating healthy and valuable organs after death.

Minister Dr. Mahaling said that the award will encourage the citizens of the State to come forward and save lives by pledging to donate their precious organs. This is indeed a great work of humanity, he stated.

This year, Suraj Award is being conferred to late Krishna Panda of Berhampur, Ganjam, Late Damayanti Mohanta of Rabanapalaspala, Baregodia, Keonjhar, Late Ajit Kumar Chowdhury of Talkia, Balasore, Late Om Sibu of Badpada, Nayakot, Kendrapada, Late Subojit Sahu, of Kalpana Square, Bhubaneswar, Late Krishna Chandra Mahabhoi of CRPF Campus, Bhubaneswar, Late Sanjukta Patra of Sadha, Hatadih, Keonjhar, Late Pratyush Panigarhi of Abhana, Devendrapur, Balasore, Late Kahnu Nayak of Radhakantpur, Khurda and Late Birendra Prasad Swain of Redhua, Raghunathpur, Jagatsinghpur.

Notably, the parents of late Suraj Behera who voluntarily donated their deceased son’s organs to save another person’s life have promoted voluntary organ donation in the State. To honour the organ donors of the State and institutions promoting organ donation in recognition of their inspirational and humanitarian work, the State Government has been conferring “Suraj Awards” in honour of late Suraj Behera on the occasion of World Organ Donation Day on August 13 every year.

Respecting the selfless and heroic contribution of the deceased and their families who donated vital organs, the last rites of the deceased donors are being performed with full State honours.