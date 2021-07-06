Odisha Health Minister Asks To Form Team To Review Deputy LoP’s Health Condition

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Health Minister, Naba Kishore Das today asked the Additional Chief Secretary of Health Department, PK Mohapatra to form a team of specialists to review the health condition of Deputy Leader of Opposition Bishnu Charan Sethi.

At present, Sethi is undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar after being tested positive for COVID-19.

The health minister has urged Mohapatra to send a team of health specialists dealing with COVID-19 management to AIIMS, preferably from SCB Medical College in Cuttack.

Besides he has also said that the team should consult the doctors already engaged for treatment of Sethi at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar.