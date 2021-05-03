Odisha Health Dept Prioritises COVID-19 Vaccination For 2nd Dose Beneficiaries

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has said the beneficiaries who availed the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in private CVCs will get the second dose free of cost in government centres.

The Health and Family Welfare Department ACS, in a notification to District Collectors, Municipal Commissioners of Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Berhampur, Sambalpur and Rourkela, said that the department has stopped supply of vaccines to private CVCs from May 1.

Therefore, those beneficiaries who have availed the first dose in the private CVCs will undergo the second dose in government centres free of cost. But, those who are interested to take the second dose on payment, are free to do so, the Health ACS said.

In another notification, the health department has directed the authorities to ensure the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 8,90,918 beneficiaries above 45 years of age who are due to take the second dose.

Due to the limited supply of Covishield vaccine, the health department could not vaccinate the beneficiaries in time. Therefore, the beneficiaries awaiting the second dose must be vaccinated first, and then other beneficiaries will be given in due course.