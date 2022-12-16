Odisha Health Dept Lays Down Principles For Placement Of Post PG Doctors

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Health & Family Welfare Department on Friday laid down principles for placement of the Post PG doctors to fulfil their Bond condition.
Following are the principles for placement of Post PG doctors to fulfil their Bond condition as laid down by the H&FW Department in a notification issued on Friday (16th Dec, 2022):
- Placement on counselling basis:
- Counselling shall be done for the placement of the post PG doctors on the basis of their NEET score to full fill the bond conditions.
- Two separate merit lists shall be prepared, one for direct candidates and another for in-service candidates. For in-service candidates the modified score after addition of the additional weightage if any shall be considered for determination of merit. The merit lists shall be arranged discipline-wise.
- Steps shall be taken to appoint all post PG doctors as specialists (broad specialty) or Junior Consultants (Super Specialist) against existing vacant posts of SR/Tutor in Government Medical Colleges. For NMC purpose all such post PG doctors shall be considered as SR during such post PG service.
- The DHS and DMET shall decide the discipline and number of doctors need to be posted in the peripheral health institutions under a MCH and shall give appropriate instruction to the Dean and Principals for such deployment for six months.
- As per the instruction of the DMET, Dean & Principals shall deploy the post PG doctors (excluding the Super Specialist and pre and para clinical doctors) posted under them in peripheral health institutions (DHH, SDH, FRU) tagged to their Medical College on rotation basis for a period of six months. The number of doctors to be deployed in DHH, SDH and FRU shall be as per load of the Institution.
- The Junior Consultants (super specialty) and the Pre and Para Clinical doctors shall be posted in Medical Colleges only as per need.
- The counselling shall be done online and the database shall be maintained. The agency selected for PG counselling and admission shall make such online counselling and placement of post PG doctors as per same terms and conditions. The initial posting, subsequent deployment in peripheral institutions, doctors going on higher study, defaulters shall be maintained in the online portal. All such deployment shall be notified in the website.
- A dedicated cell shall be constituted in the office of DMET to regulate the management of post PG doctor deployment, database and certification. The cell shall function by taking one programme Assistant, two Data Assistants and one group D staff deployed on outsource basis. The outsource agency (service provider) selected under DMET shall be asked for providing such staff. The remuneration shall be at par to the rate as followed in NHM. The logistics like computer and accessories (printers, internet, office stationeries) shall be provided by the DMET. The expenditures incurred on remuneration, logistics etc. shall be met from available fund under DMET from PG counselling and admission work.
- The experience certificates of the doctors shall be issued by the DMET as per the initial posting order at MCH and the application of the doctors shall be duly endorsed by the concerned Dean & Principal.
